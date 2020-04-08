Portable multi-hopper drying system from Conair provides economical and flexible solution to central drying

Conair has released its new Multi-Hopper Cart (MHC), which features up to four dependable Conair CH Series mass-flow hoppers mounted on a lightweight and durable caster-mounted push cart.

Even with the largest hoppers mounted, the cart is only 35 inches deep, which saves valuable floor space and making it easy to manoeuvre down narrow aisle ways and through doorways.

Material can be dried off-line and then wheeled where it is needed or stationed remotely to supply material to multiple machines at once.

Available in carbon or stainless steel, all hoppers are fully insulated from top to bottom in order to preserve heat and save energy.

All are designed for easy cleaning with a large clean-out door with sight glass and a removable air-diffuser cone.

The mass-flow hopper design ensures that all materials are evenly exposed to dry air and heat.