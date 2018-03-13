Poster winners announced at the Materials Research Exchange 2018

The 2018 Materials Research Exchange & Investor Showcase (MRE2018) opened today (13 March 2018) at the Business Design Centre in London.

MRE2018 provides a platform for the materials industry by showcasing new ground breaking materials and processes to accelerate the process of taking these through to commercialisation.

Part of the exhibition was a display of 25 poster extracts from graduate research students, where a select panel of industry specialists judged the posters based specific criteria.

Sponsored by the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3), the prizes, were award by Dr Bernie Rickinson, Chief Executive of IOM3.

Alexandra Groves from the University College London was award first prize, Stuart Robertson from Loughborough University received second prize and third prize was given to Stefan Szyniszewski, from University of Surrey.

Bernie Rickinson, CEO of Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3), commented: “The standard of posters demonstrated the excellent communication of materials innovation to a very relevant audience. IOM3 are very proud to have sponsored the prizes showing the strength of the materials industry in the UK.”