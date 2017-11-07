PPCA conferences gain global success

The Plastic Pipes Conference Association (PPCA) has reported that attendance of its conferences are playing a significant role in promoting the technical and commercial development of this global industry.

A record number of 420 delegates attended the Fifth China International Plastic Pipe Conference that took place in Hangzhou on 26 – 27 October 2017. Hosted jointly with the CPPA (China Plastics Piping Association), the conference and exhibition was at the Zhejiang Sanli New Century Grand Hotel. A total of 29 papers were delivered throughout the two-day event.

300 participants recently attended Pipes XI, the PPCA's spin-off conference and exhibition held in Johannesburg in September this year. This event was hosted by the PPCA in conjunction with Southern African Plastic Pipe Manufacturers Association (SAPPMA). Delegates represented water, gas, sewer and telecom utility companies, pipe manufacturers, raw material suppliers, consulting engineers and technical institutes. A total of 35 papers that reviewed technical as well as business developments were delivered throughout the two-day event.

Zoran Davidovski, Technical Chair of the PPCA, said: “The growth in attendance of our spin-off conferences and exhibitions is a reflection of a global industry that is constantly enhancing all aspects of its value chain. Such ceaseless technical innovation is driven by human inspiration. Replacement of aged and leaking non-plastic pipes with modern, durable and sustainable plastic pipe systems is advancing public health and wellbeing for millions of people throughout the world. Our conferences facilitate that communication purpose and process.”

The organisation has released over a hundred of its papers at plasticpipesconference.com.