PPI releases new HDPE conduit and duct handling guide

The Plastics Pipe Institute (PPI) has published an important user document for handling HDPE conduit.

Available for free on PPI’s website, TN-59 “HDPE Conduit and Duct Handling Guide” provides information about the safe handling of reels and coils of HDPE conduit and duct.

This includes the potential risks when cutting open such reels and coils, and certain installation considerations are also addressed from the perspective of worker safety.

Lance MacNevin, Director of Engineering for PPI’s Power and Communications Division, said: “PE conduit has been used safely in thousands of applications. Still, there are precautions that should be adhered to when handling and transporting any product, and PE conduit is no exception.”

“The new guide is one of several PPI documents related to the design and installation of PE conduit that are published on our website as a service to the industry.”

Tony Radoszewski, CAE and President of PPI, said: “PPI members collaborated to list many potential safety issues, and how to avoid them, based on their years of experience.”