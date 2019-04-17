Prea and IES announce collaboration on plastics recycling

Prea, a global polymer manufacturing consultancy, and International Environmental Solutions (IES) have announced their collaboration on plastics recycling.

The collaboration will allow the companies to offer more services globally including mergers and joint-ventures.

IES will focus on buying and selling recycling companies globally, recruitment at all levels globally and recycling plant set-ups.

Trading and sourcing recycled plastic off spec and redundant materials globally will also be a focal point.

Pravin S Mistry, Global CEO, PREA: said ''With the addition of the recycling expertise from IES, this would be a mutual benefit to both parties. Although we globally focus on M&A / buying / selling companies globally, Recruitment at all levels and Technical Consultancy in plastics, composites, rubbers.... we were always being asked to provide the aforementioned services from a recycling point of view and now we will be able to offer this service with IES.''

John Gibbins, IES Managing Director, added: '' The venture will benefit both companies and the customers. In addition, with the geo political changes in sourcing and transporting recycled plastic materials we can fulfil customer requirements.”