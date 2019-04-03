PREA and IES announce collaboration

PREA Ltd and International Environmental Solutions (IES) have announced their collaboration to offer a number of global plastics recycling services.

IES’s responsibility will include buying and selling recycling companies globally, mergers and joint ventures, and recruitment at all levels globally.

Pravin S Mistry, Global CEO of PREA, said: “The addition of the recycling expertise from IES, will be a mutual benefit to both parties.”

John Gibbins, IES Managing Director, said: “The venture will benefit both companies and our customers. In addition with the geopolitical change in sourcing and transporting recycled plastic materials we can fulfil customer requirements.”

