Precious Plastic Monash welcomes new members

In early 2018, engineering students at Monash University, Australia came across Dave Hakkens and his creation of Precious Plastic. These students then created Precious Plastic Monash.

The group at Precious Plastic Monash strive to create innovative solutions and products to encourage, educate and grow the recycling community.

Dave Hakkens created four machines with the different needs to recycle plastic in small scale and efficiently. His original designs had the machines in a 40 foot shipping container and The Precious Plastic Monash said this would not suffice for its needs.

Forty engineering and design students created the Integration Unit, a development lasting six months which included planning to fabrication.

Engineering and design students from Monash University, Australia are on a mission to build Precious Plastic recycling machines to engage the community about plastic pollution.

Through national exposure, the group has been invited to multiple schools and fairs to showcase the integration unit and educate the wider community on plastic recycling.

They also spoke at the Royal Melbourne and Seymour shows, engaging with the community on a larger scale.

Currently the group continue to develop best practices for manufacturing and maintaining and updating the machines where upgrades were needed.

The end of 2018 saw most of the team graduate and move on to start their careers, giving an opportunity for the new members joining the team in 2019.

These students come from all years and disciplines sharing the same passion for reducing plastic pollution.

The group says it looks forward to what these new members can bring to the table and to a great 2019.