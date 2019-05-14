Premier Moulding Machinery supplies ‘Haitian by Sepro’ Robots in Packages with Haitian IMMs in the UK

Premier Moulding Machinery (PMM), Quainton, Aylesbury (UK), is now distributing Haitian and Zhafir injection-molding machines prepackaged with ‘Haitian by Sepro’ robots in the United Kingdom.

Sepro uses a single, unified control platform, called Visual, to simplify programming and operation of its entire portfolio, which includes 3- and 5-axis Cartesian robots and 6-axis robots.

In integrated “Haitian by Sepro” package solutions, robot control is integrated into the machine control so that the machine operator has access to all basic settings and robot data directly on the IMM control panel in Open Integration.

× Expand Premier Moulding Machinery Carl Reeve (left), Managing Director PMM, and Jean-Michel Renaudeau, Managing Director Sepro Group.

Plastics processors in the United Kingdom can now purchase these packages as PMM is the official sales and service partner for Haitian and Zhafir moulding machines in the UK.

The new offering is made possible by an agreement between Sepro Group (La Roche-sur-Yon, France) and Haitian International Germany, which oversees the company’s business in the United Kingdom.

The agreement allows Haitian to meet increasing demand for robot/IMM packages with 3- and 5-axis robots built by Sepro along with Haitian and Zhafir moulding machines sold in the UK.

All robots will have a user interface based on Sepro’s Visual control platform that is fully integrated and accessible from the IMM operator interface and PMM’s team will handle robot service after training by Sepro.

Glen Eves, General Manager, Sepro UK, said: “I am very happy to work closely with our new partner, to enhance our footprint in the UK. We are excited by our common business perspectives.”