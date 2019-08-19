PRESS upgrades to new Eco Bottles

PRESS is making strides towards a more sustainable future by upgrading the plastics used in its 100 per cent recyclable bottles.

The new Eco Bottles are now produced from 75 per cent recycled plastic (rPET) and 25 per cent bio plastic, which is made from sugar cane instead of fossil fuels.

In addition to sustainable sourcing, the process of manufacturing recycled plastics emits up to 55 per cent less carbon than virgin plastic.

The company says this year PRESS are on track to sell over 2 million bottles, which will in turn save 36 tonnes of plastic from ending up in landfill.

PRESS is hoping that the newly produced 100 per cent recyclable bottles will continue to encourage their customers to recycle, and be more environmentally-friendly.

Ed Foy, co-founder and CEO of PRESS London says: “Not only is it great to see that the demand for our drinks is being recognised at a national level, but also that consumers are increasingly taking more notice of what they’re putting into their bodies. It’s amazing to know that PRESS is contributing to a healthier country!”