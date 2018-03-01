Pret A Manger to trial UK’s first plastic bottle cash-back scheme

High street food chain, Pret A Manger, is set to trial a deposit return scheme for its plastic bottles in three of its outlets in Brighton.

The BBC has reported the company’s intention to add 10p to the cost of its plastic bottles, and refund the money when customers return them back in store.

Chief Executive, Clive Schlee, told the BBC if the trail was successful the scheme could be rolled out across the country in the autumn.

"The aim is to understand how many bottles are returned and to see if it encourages more customers to opt for a reusable bottle,” explained Schlee.

"We will, of course, reinvest any unclaimed deposits in future sustainability work."

Schlee says Brighton was chosen due to Pret having three shops in the city and residents being "highly attuned to the environment."

The trial is set to go ahead in April.