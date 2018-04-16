Pret collaborates with Chilly’s to launch reusable bottle range

Pret A Manger has collaborated with Chilly’s to create a new range of reusable bottles to help customers reduce the usage of plastic bottles.

The 500 ml BPA-free bottles are now available in a selection of Pret shops and feature three exclusive Pret designs.

Since last October, Pret has been encouraging customers to reduce the number of plastic bottles they use when the company began adding free filtered water stations to its shops.

× Expand Pret

Clive Schlee, Pret CEO, said: “Plastic bottles are a problem. We all feel it even before we hear the shocking statistics about millions of tonnes of plastic ending up in our oceans each year. I’m thrilled that we’ve partnered with Chilly’s to create a range of reusable bottles and I hope our customers love the designs as much as we do.”

James Butterfield and Tim Bouscarle, Founders of Chilly’s, said: “We’re on a mission to accelerate the adoption and everyday use of reusable products. We aim to do this through creating high performing bottles that can be used everywhere, helping customers to reduce their reliance on single- use plastics.”

Pret has also started the UK’s first plastic bottle deposit return scheme trial in three of its Brighton shops.

Pret will accept and recycle plastic bottles taken into any of the three shops in Brighton and a 10p deposit will be returned when Pret-branded plastic bottles are given back.

The aim of the trial is to understand how many bottles are returned and to see if it encourages more customers to opt for a reusable bottle.

The Pret x Chilly’s reusable bottles will be available in 14 shops in London, Brighton and Manchester, and introduced to more shops later in the year.