Priorities of RadiciGroup High Performance Polymers in Europe change

RadiciGroup High Performance Polymers has announced the reallocation of the industrial activities of Radici Plastics B.V. to its other European plants.

The move is part of the business area’s efficiency improvement plan in Europe.

The objective is to further improve competitiveness in the market, also in the face of the continued slowdown in Europe, particularly in the automotive sector.

The company says this organisational change aims to optimise the services and results of the business area, not only to ensure swift response times to market challenges, but also to maintain the characteristic flexibility of RadiciGroup, whose key strength is vertically integrated polyamide production.

The company and union representatives have already begun to discuss measures to protect the workers’ occupational interests through personalised solutions for each individual involved.