Procter & Gamble awarded Diamond award at Dow’s awards for Packaging Innovation

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) has announced the winners of the 2018 30th Awards for Packaging Innovation.

The Diamond Award, which is recognised as the highest honour, went to Procter & Gamble’s Air Assist, a breakthrough in performance and sustainability for e-commerce and brick-and-mortar packaging.

The liquid packaging technology uses compressed gas to provide tailored rigidity to create structure in flexible films.

The company says by utilising a proprietary one-way valve, the new packaging form delivers cleaner dispensing, more controlled dosing and more convenient one-handed use while still being tough enough for e-commerce shipping without extra protection.

Air Assist also uses 50 percent less plastic than a traditional rigid bottle and has a 360-degree palette for design, making it a more resource-efficient solution.

“We received hundreds of very strong submissions this year, collectively demonstrating a deep global commitment to serving consumer needs and addressing worldwide challenges,” said Diego Donoso, Business President for Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics.

“This year’s winners display customer-first designs with improvements in material technology and responsible resource use, from new formats in food packaging and e-commerce protection to improved medical and hygiene packaging.”

