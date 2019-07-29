Professional photographer snaps shots of rubbish filled beach

Professional photographer Frank Leppard shared appalling photos of Margate Beach in Kent on Saturday covered in rubbish.

The photographer had planned to go to the sandy beach to take some nature shots at the end of the day but instead he snapped thousands of empty plastic food containers, drinks cans, glass bottles and soiled cardboard containers.

× Expand Frank Leppard Photography

The Metro reported he was appalled by what he saw, and shared the results on his Twitter and Facebook pages.

He wrote: “Went to snap the beach at Margate and wish I hadn’t! Is it because the Council are not putting bins on the beach or is it the visitors fault, either way it’s an utter disgrace.”

Ruth Watson, presenter of the television show Hotel Inspector, tweeted: " Not just a disgrace but thoroughly depressing. The same people who leave this revolting mess would not go near the beach if it looked like that on arrival. Symptomatic of our collective selfishness and carelessness.”