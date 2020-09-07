Programme announced for #VSF2020

The VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2020 has released its programme.

The event will cover topics such as, VinylPlus - A united industry’s voluntary commitment to sustainability, transparency, and leadership, embracing the EU’s Circular Economy ambitions and contributing to the success of the Circular Plastics Alliance.

× Expand The VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2020

Topics will also include The VinylPlus Product Label - Rewarding and recognising sustainability, building together the PVC industry of tomorrow and addressing our stakeholders’ priorities and paving the way towards 2030 and beyond.

The VSF2020 will be held online as a half day event on 15 October and will bring together industry and sustainability experts as well as speakers from the European Commission, NGOs and academia.

Focused on the theme #CIRCULARVINYL, the VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2020 will feature keynote speeches, interactive debates and live polling sessions that you will be able to participate in from anywhere in the world.