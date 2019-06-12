Project finds necessary measures to achieve a level playing field for bio-based products

The STAR4BBI project has set out seven measures to achieve better policies and standards for bio-based industries.

The three-year EU funded project has analysed the policies and standardisation hurdles by collecting information from literature and several full product value chains.

The partners have developed a set of proposals to legislators and industry to tackle these issues.

At the concluding workshop, insights and feedback was provided by industry representatives, standards’ experts, and policy makers via interactive table discussions.

The seven proposals were to develop an EU Renewable Materials Directive, develop sustainability certification of all products under the EU Ecolabel and the CEN standard, implement a carbon tax at EU level, regulate at EU level the design of products and at EU and municipal level their preferred end-of-life routes, update the EU Waste Framework Directive and align it with the Circular Economy Package, make the use of compostable plastic mandatory for certain products in order to assist consumers, and update the term Genetically Modified Organisms in order to exclude new breeding techniques.

All these proposals will be presented to the EU policy makers as final result of STAR4BBI.