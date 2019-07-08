Proposals launched to boost the quality and uptake of Higher Technical Qualifications

Level 4 and 5 qualifications are being renamed and revamped under plans unveiled today by Education Secretary Damian Hinds.

Level 4 and 5 qualifications, which sit between A Levels (Level 3), and degrees (Level 6), such as CertHE, DipHE, and foundation degrees, will be rebadged as Higher Technical Qualifications and quality approved, in a drive to attract more students to study them.

Despite research showing that Higher Technical Qualifications can lead to better wages and provide the skills in demand in the future job market, only around one in ten adults in England hold them, one of the lowest rates in the OECD.

Recent research has also revealed that students who gain these qualifications in STEM subjects can earn up to £5000 more a year than people with degrees from many universities.

The CBI has predicted that in five year’s time almost half of all employment will be in management, professional, and technical roles, boosting demand for the specialist skills that Higher Technical Qualifications provide.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said: “Employers across the country are crying out for more computer programmers, engineers, electricians, and technicians in fields from advanced manufacturing to healthcare. But the evidence shows that despite these qualifications putting people in prime position to take advantage of that demand and the opportunities for better wages and better prospects, not enough people know about them.”

“That needs to change. To help that change we need to make sure these courses are high-quality, lead to good jobs, and that people know about them. We can’t legislate for parity of esteem between academic and technical routes, but we can make sure the options out there are clear and high-quality so students and employers know and trust that they will give them the skills they need.”

Mike Cherry, National Chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “We welcome the findings of this review into higher technical qualifications. It’s vital for future generations and for the economy, that education and training at all levels are readily accessible.”

“Smalls firms tell us that technical skills are the most important skillset to achieving future growth. However, many small businesses are still unaware of the potential training possibilities that are available to meet the technical skills gap they face. We want to work with the Government to change this.”

Tim Tomas, Director of Employment and Skills Policy and Make UK, said: “The supply of skills at higher levels is a long-standing barrier for manufacturers eager to take advantages of the latest technologies in AI, cobots, robots, and Industry 4.0.”

“The greater focus on higher technical training promised by today’s announcement will then be welcomed by the UK’s makers, who never gave up on qualifications such as HNDs that are still valued and have currency in the skills marketplace.”

“But, rebadging qualifications manufacturers already know well and have always valued as part of a 10-year ambition won’t convert a trickle to a flood of new workers unless it's backed up by actions to match the words.”

“Schools must be mandated to signpost learners from early years towards technical routes, T-levels need to be seen as an option that’s better than A-levels for some, and government needs to put its hand into its pocket and fund both the capital costs and fees needed for higher technical qualifications that often cost more to deliver than the funding they get.”