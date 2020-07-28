Protolabs receives RoSPA Gold Award for keeping employees healthy and safe

× Expand Protolabs

Digital manufacturer, Protolabs, has secured an global accolade for demonstrating excellence in health and safety.

The company received a RoSPA Gold Health and Safety Award for ensuring its staff, customers, contractors and any visitors to its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Shropshire remain safe.

“We are delighted to have won a RoSPA Gold Health & Safety Award and it is testament to the magnificent work of the whole team here. Great pride is taken in achieving excellence in the workplace, whether that is being at the forefront of innovation or creating the safest possible working environment for our employees,” explained Lee Ball, General Manager of Protolabs’ Telford facility.

“As a business we help thousands of companies across Europe to bring exciting new products to market in record-breaking time. And this Award demonstrates that we do it safely.”

The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest running of its kind in the UK and receives entries from organisations around the world, making it one of the most sought-after global accolades in health and safety.

The majority are non-competitive and mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels. Currently, around seven million people are directly impacted, but the scheme’s influence is even wider.

Andrew Green, Facilities Manager at Protolabs, added: “As an organisation we always seek to do the right thing by our employees and all visitors to our facilities, so this makes the award even more special. It reinforces our commitment to excellent standards.”

Protolabs employs more than 440 people at its facility in Telford, where the company uses 3D printing, CNC machining and injection moulding technologies to produce custom-designed parts and prototypes.

Protolabs will be formally presented with the RoSPA Award later this year.