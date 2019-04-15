Protomax takes on an Italian job

Protomax was invited to showcase one of its products during Milan’s International Furniture Show – Salone del Mobile, and Milan Design Week.

The company says it is becoming widely recognised for Storm Board, a hardwearing and weather-proof material, which is turned into everyday products from waste plastics.

Protomax has built a series of e-shelters, designed originally for use as temporary accommodation in disaster-hit areas, and one was installed at the show which ran until April 14.

Waste plastic collected from Italy’s River Po was turned into Storm Board sheets of 100 per cent recyclable material to create the e-shelter, which thousands of visitors to the exhibition could walk through in the Via Solferino.

Nick Stillwell, Protomax founder said he is delighted his products are being recognised as alternatives to MDF, chipboard or plywood and that they can have a useful place in our everyday lives while simultaneously having a positive effect on the global plastics crisis.

× Expand Protomax e-shelter Via Solferino

“The world has a problem with getting rid of plastic waste and we are trying to get the message across that it can be used effectively in the countries where it is generated and without the need for exporting or burning.”

“Storm Board is better and more cost-effective than the materials it replaces but change will only happen if it is design led which is why it is important to be part of events such as the Milan International Design Week.”

Storm Board was also on display at Milan’s Science Museum in the form of simple boards in the museum’s steam hall.

Protomax has joined an organisation called Guiltless Plastic which launched the Ro Plastics Prize, aimed at encouraging the design community to think differently about how things are made, and entries were showcased at the Rossana Orlandi Gallery at the furniture show.

Stillwell adds: “I don’t feel guilty about plastic, just about the way we dump it. I hope that Guiltless Plastic will start a design led revolution in the furniture and design industry.”