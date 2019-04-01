PUMA and First Mile collaborate to launch collection made from recycled plastic bottles

PUMA has announced it will launch a sustainable sportswear collection with First Mile, a company which supports low-income communities in Haiti, Honduras and Taiwan by collecting plastic bottles to produce recycled polyester.

First Mile produced more than 300 tons of recycled yarn in 2018, by recovering plastic bottles which would have otherwise continued to pollute the streets, canals and landfills of those communities.

Using such bottles as a raw material source, the company First Mile supports more than 4,000 people in its collection networks.

× Expand First Mile

The PUMA x First Mile collection will consist of shoes and apparel featuring utility pockets and outdoor elements.

The companies say by buying the products, consumers support responsible sourcing and create a positive social and environmental impact around the world.

PUMA has set out several targets in its 10FOR20 campaign, To address several environmental and social issues in its supply chain and make the whole company more sustainable.

It recently announced that its 2020 target for the use of sustainable Cotton was reached two years ahead of schedule.

Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing for PUMA, said: “Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing environmental problems the world faces today. That is why we are very excited to join First Mile and be a part of the solution while supporting low- income communities and transparency in supply chains.”

"We are thrilled to welcome PUMA to join a group of bold, innovative brands leading the way in responsible sourcing," said Kelsey Halling, Director of Partnerships at First Mile.

"The PUMA x First Mile collaboration will positively impact lives by giving value to plastic waste."

The PUMA x First Mile collection will be in stores in 2020.