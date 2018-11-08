Pupils from primary school sort their disco rubbish

Staff and pupils at St.Marys catholic primary school in Wrexham were shocked to see their year 3 classes covered with rubbish from their school disco the previous night.

Children saw first-hand how much rubbish can be accumulated from one evening, with plastic making up the majority.

Year 3 pupils were on hand to help tidy the classrooms and sort the rubbish into ‘plastic’, ‘paper’ and ‘don’t know’.

Teachers say this made pupils want to learn more about how they can help to recycle and reuse in school and the local community.

The school took this opportunity to educate the children on the topic of plastics.

Within this topic, children will be completing waste audits around the local area, writing to the Mayor and local MP and speaking to local businesses for their support.