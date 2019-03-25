PureCycle Technologies partners with Milliken and Nestle to accelerate revolutionary plastics recycling

PureCycle Technologies has announced it has partnered with Milliken & Company and Nestle, as it moves forward with plans to open its first plant restore used PP plastic to virgin-like quality with a revolutionary recycling method.

PureCycle’s patented recycling process, developed and licensed by Proctor and Gamble, separates colour, odour and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin.

Milliken, whose additives will play a critical role in reinvigorating recycled polypropylene, has formed an exclusive supply relationship with PureCycle to help solve the plastics end-of-life challenge.

Nestle is working with PureCycle to develop new packaging materials that help avoid plastic waste, in line with the company’s commitment to make 100 per cent of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

Mike Otworth, CEO of PureCycle Technologies, said: “These partners are helping us accelerate as we bring this solution to the market. This is a validation of our method, and it will help us to continue to move even more quickly as we make plastics recycling a reality.”

Halsey Cook, President and CEO of Milliken & Company, said: “Milliken understands that creating a sustainable future requires a meaningful collaboration with other industry pioneers.”

“We believe that PureCycle’s technology combined with Milliken’s leading plastic additives provide a transformative opportunity to elevate the viability of recycled polypropylene and help solve the plastics end-of-life challenge.”