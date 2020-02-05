PVC 2020 and Interplas to co-host dedicated ‘Converters Day’ at upcoming events

× Expand Interplas PVC

The organisers of PVC 2020 and Interplas have announced a joint collaboration that will see a dedicated conference and learning session for PVC converters take place at both events this year.

Starting at PVC 2020 in Edinburgh on Tuesday April 21, a dedicated programme addressing topics including recycling, new product developments and process efficiency will be held as a separate session to the main conference, allowing converters to access materials and information important to their specific interests.

The one-day converters programme will be free-to-attend for the first 100 delegates to sign up to the Edinburgh event, with registration including access to the morning keynote sessions and the accompanying table top exhibition, giving attendees the chance to network, meet new contacts and learn with the industry.

Confirmed speakers include energy saving expert, Robin Kent; and Recovinyl’s Regional Representative for the UK, Richard McKinlay, with more to be announced soon.

Following this initial programme, a follow-up event will be held at Interplas 2020, the UK’s leading trade event for the plastics industry, where a dedicated PVC converters session will be held on Wednesday, 30th September on the brand new ‘Extrusion Stage’.

This will also be free-to-attend and will give delegates bonus access to the entire Interplas show, which will host a number of related machinery exhibitors and suppliers after a surge in demand from these companies to participate at the event.

Commenting, Leanne Taylor, Head of Content for Interplas, said: “This is an exciting collaboration that will allow PVC converters to access a tailored programme at both of these key events in 2020. From recycling and sustainability to new opportunities for PVC as a material, these dedicated conferences will provide not only information, advice and learning, but also the chance to network with peers, meet new suppliers and make new contacts.”

Melanie Boyce, Head of Events at IOM3, added: “The Polymer Society’s PVC conference series prides itself on being the conference run by the PVC industry for the PVC industry, and we are delighted to partner with the Interplas team on this exciting new educational initiative.”

To register for a free delegate place at the PVC2020 Converters Day, please contact Melanie Boyce on Melanie.Boyce@iom3.org or by calling 020 7451 7303.

To register for Interplas 2020, please contact Leanne Taylor on leanne.taylor@rapidnews.com or by calling 01244 680 222.