PVC 2020 announces call for papers

PVC 2020 promises to deliver a comprehensive and varied technical programme of high quality speakers, original international papers along with multiple networking opportunities.

The 14th Triennial Conference, taking place 20th-23rd April 2019 will celebrate innovation in the PVC industry and its commitment to the circular economy.

The PVC 2020 programme will cover topics including, the circular economy, sustainability, recovery and recycling, lean manufacturing and industry 4.0

The event will also discuss advances in recycling technology, polymerisation, resin development and production, along with plastisols and flexible PVC.

To support its future development, PVC 2020 is moving from its historic Brighton base to the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

The deadline for abstracts (of up to 300 words) for consideration for presentation is 1st June 2019. Full details and online submission is available on the event website.