PVC 2020 conference postponed until spring 2021

The triennial PVC conference set to be held in Edinburgh next month has been postponed until spring 2021 following the escalation of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The conference organiser, IOM3, has been closely monitoring the situation for a number of weeks before making the decision.

In a statement, it said:

“We have been closely monitoring the situation for a number of weeks. Following the latest Scottish and UK Government advice, uncertainty and with our delegates, sponsors, exhibitors and employees’ wellbeing our main priority, it is right that we to postpone the conference until next year.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we are determined that the event planning for 2021 will continue; focused on delivering a bigger and better event than ever before.”

Jason Leadbitter (co-chairman) of the PVC Organising Committee and part of Inovyn, said, “While this is bitterly disappointing, our primary responsibility is for the safety and wellbeing of all of our delegates and sponsors. I trust that we can all rally in Spring 2021 with renewed vigour and in even greater numbers."

IOM3 CEO, Colin Church, said: ‘It is a real shame that such a great event cannot be held at this time, but [in the light of the growing concern over coronavirus and following the advice of the authorities] it is clear this is the right move at this time.

“We have sought to contact all sponsors, exhibitors and delegates, but if you haven’t heard from us please do get in touch about the postponement arrangements.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the industry for their understanding and in these difficult and challenging times.”

If you have any questions on enquiries regarding the PVC conference, please contact Melanie.Boyce@iom3.org or call 0207451 7332.