PVC AUS 2020 to be hosted in Queensland

The Vinyl Council of Australia will host PVC AUS 2020: Shared Horizons, the nation’s vinyl conference attracting global expert speakers and delegates to debate current and future issues influencing the PVC value chain.

Building on the success of the 2016 and 2018 conferences, the two-day event will be held at The Hilton, Surfers Paradise from 26 to 28 May 2020.

It will bring together vinyl value chain representatives from across Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific to share industry trends and developments specific to the manufacturing, use and re-use of vinyl in this region.

Organised by the Vinyl Council of Australia, the conference will feature technical and case study presentations focused on opportunities for regional collaboration and initiatives to drive innovation and PVC solutions.

Supporting the event are Gold sponsors Chemson Pacific, Baerlocher, Deceuninck and Sun Ace, with Viridian, Australia’s largest provider of glass among the exhibitors. Further sponsorship opportunities are available.

Sophi MacMillan, Chief Executive of the Vinyl Council of Australia, said: “Our PVC AUS 2020 event will provide participants with valuable insights on emerging challenges and directions for the regional markets as this sector moves towards greater sustainability.

“For next year, we can promise a packed programme with high-level international speakers, offering an exceptional opportunity to reach, network with and influence key decision makers in the industry.”