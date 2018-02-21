PVC producer Vinnolit regains Gold recognition for social responsibility from EcoVadis

EcoVadis has awarded a Gold Recognition Level for social responsibility to Vinnolit, a PVC producer based in Munich.

Vinnolit’s contribution to environmental protection, labour practices and sustainable procurement were rated by EcoVadis, based on international CSR standards such as the United Nations Global Compact, the Global Reporting Initiative, and ISO 26000.

Karl-Martin Schellerer, Managing Director of Vinnolit, said: “Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility are important criteria during the selection of their suppliers for many of our customers… The assessment by EcoVadis is an important building block in our CSR strategy and helps us to determine where we stand and what we can do to improve even further. As it includes additional aspects of social relevance, business ethics, and supply chain, it is an ideal complement to our certification in accordance with the criteria of the international environmental management standard ISO 14001.”