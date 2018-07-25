PVC Recycling in Hospitals program aims to target 150 hospitals in 2018

The Vinyl Council of Australia aims to expand its PVC Recycling in Hospitals program, covering 150 hospitals by the end of 2018.

Launched in 2009, the innovative waste management and recycling program has grown to operate in 138 hospitals throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Managed by the Vinyl Council of Australia and its member partners, Baxter Healthcare, Aces Medical Waste and Welvic Australia, over the past year, more than 200 tonnes of high-grade PVC waste from hospitals has been diverted from landfill to recycling.

This material is redirected to reprocessors in Australia.

Australian and New Zealand manufacturers use the recycled polymer in new goods, such as garden hoses and outdoor playground matting.

The program partners are also exploring design of new product applications to accept the growing volume of recyclate generated through the thriving program.

“Thanks to great support and enthusiasm from healthcare professionals, the PVC Recycling in Hospitals program is now operating in virtually every state in Australia, bar the Northern Territory,” said Sophi MacMillan Vinyl Council Chief Executive.

“It’s a great example of how the healthcare sector can demonstrate leadership in PVC sustainability and recover high quality material that can be genuinely recycled locally for use in new products.

MacMillan added: “New South Wales is one of our priorities given it only has 11 hospitals participating in the program at the moment. As the state with the biggest population in Australia, the opportunity to grow the program there is really good.”