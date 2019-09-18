QMRE’s first UK container-sized plastic waste-to-fuel plant proves huge success at RWM

QM Recycled Energy’s (QMRE’s) debut at the RWM exhibition proved a great success according to Co-Managing Director Tim StClair-Pearce.

Tim StClair-Pearce, said: “We were extremely pleased but not totally surprised at the huge level of interest in our range of Biofabrik WASTX Plastic P range of plastic waste to fuel plant.”

Biofabrik, German specialists in developing technologies for sustainable management of waste problems, have selected QMRE as their exclusive distributor in the UK and Eire.

The compact, fully-automated Biofabrik WASTX Plastic container-sized, decentralised plant turns plastic waste into fuel oil through various options.

The P-1000 unit converts up to 1000 litres of plastic waste per day into usable raw materials or fuel cost-effectively. The range is scalable with the P-2000 and P-5000 converting up to 2000 and 5000 litres of oil per day respectively.

Plastic waste is first shredded with the material being drawn into a processor that by pyrolysis shortens the long hydrocarbon chains creating an oil vapour which flows into the condensation stages.

Dave Garbett, Co-Managing Director, added: “I have never before experienced such a high level of interest in a new product as we encountered at RWM.”

QMRE’s says the next step will be the installation of a demonstration unit in the very near future.