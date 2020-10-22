QM Recycled Energy (QMRE) has taken delivery of the UK's first container-sized, modular and fully automatic pyrolysis-driven plastic waste-to-oil plant.

The P-250 WASTX model, from German manufacturer Biofabrik, is QMRE's demonstration unit designed to provide prospective customers in the UK and The Republic of Ireland (ROI).

The company believes it is an easily accessible, practical, hands-on system which demonstrates how end-of-life plastic waste can be turned into oil and ultimately back into renewable plastic.

QMRE has been appointed Biofabrik's exclusive distributor in the UK and ROI for the WASTX P- series plant and equipment. A brief background on QMRE and our tie-up with Biofabrik is attached.

BBC TV South-East reported on this new development as the accompanying link demonstrates.

QMRE has spent several years researching the market for an affordable, easy-to-use and technologically-sound solution to the problems of plastic waste. Plastic waste that can be turned into oil then back into renewable plastic.

The past twelve months has seen the company work hand-in-hand with Biofabrik in developing the P-250 and in preparing the ground for the industrial scale P-5000 model which is now in production.

The company believes the demonstration P-250 will provide our prospective customers, with whom we have been in discussions over the past year, with an opportunity to see for themselves how cost-effective and efficient our solution is for the scourge of plastic waste pollution. A programme of customer demonstrations is now underway at QMRE's Kent-based site.

QMRE's co-founder and joint managing director Tim StClair-Pearce commented, "This is a truly ground-breaking day for everyone interested in turning plastic waste into a useful and valuable commodity. Now we can offer an affordable, technologically-sound solution to end-of-life plastic waste using a proven continuous-processing method that solves the problem and provides a swift pay-back."