QMRE to make debut at RWM

QM Recycled Energy (QMRE) has announced its debut at RWM with the launch of the UK’s first container-sized, decentralised plant for turning plastic waste into fuel oil.

Appointed as sole distributor to the UK & Eire by Biofabrik, QMRE will be unveiling the compact, fully-automated Biofabrik WASTX Plastic P-250 unit which converts up to 2000 litres of oil waste per day into usable raw materials or fuel cost-effectively.

Plastic waste is first shredded with the material being drawn into a processor that by pyrolysis shortens the long hydrocarbon chains creating an oil vapour which flows into the condensation stages.

Waxy components can be re-melted at low temperatures. The products are stored in heatable tanks for use locally or remotely.

The WASTX Plastic P-250 unit provides users with a solution to disposing of hard –to-recycle plastics without involving them in costly logistical activities.

QMRE says it will be explaining further the benefits this solution provides to the problems of plastic waste disposal at RWM exhibition.