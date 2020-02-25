Quinn launches 100 per cent recycled food grade PET packaging

Quinn Packaging is looked to improve the sustainability with the development of its Orbital packaging solution.

The product is produced using 100 per cent recycled PET and is fully suitable for food packaging applications.

The packaging is fully suitable for food contact, eliminating the need for the layer of virgin polymer for food protection.

Richard Wild, UK Sales Manager for Quinn, said: “Our new 100 per cent recycled product has been launched to meet demand from retailers and consumers to offer the most sustainable packaging solutions.”

“Until now, all our packaging products contained a combination of virgin PET and recycled PET. With Orbital by Quinn you can achieve 100 per cent recycled material content.”

“We have a responsibility to provide solutions to the food processing and retail industries which allows them to move to more sustainable options.”

“It is the increasing demand for such solutions which has driven us to develop three innovative new products in the last year, all of which have improved environmental credentials, including Orbital by Quinn.”