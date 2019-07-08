Röchling invests in Haren location

Röchling Engineering Plastics SE & Co. KG has announced it is investing in the expansion of its location in Haren.

The new "Industrial Center" building aims to strengthen Röchling's powers of innovation.

Franz Lübbers, Member of the Management Board and CEO Röchling Industrial, explained: “We want to remain the global innovation leader in plastics. We are investing almost €9 million into the infrastructure at the Haren location, of which almost 8 million will be in the Industrial Center. This will set the course for further growth.”

“The new opportunities will enable Corporate R&D to better dedicate itself to the current development issues. The department is to increase efficiency and take on upstream development issues, define and pursue core areas.”

The "Industrial Center" will be finished in the Autumn of 2020.

The company used the ceremony of the “Industrial Center” as an occasion to introduce the new Managing Director Production & Engineering for the Haren location.

From 1 July, Florian Helmich will be taking on this role as a member of management for Röchling Engineering Plastics SE & Co. KG, Haren.

In his new role, he will be managing the operational business and brings with him many years of experience.

Helmich started his career in 1994 at Röchling as a machinist in extrusion. After part-time studies alongside working in the technical marketing department, he took on various projects in Germany and abroad before taking on responsibility as General Manager for the pressing plant section in 2007. In 2012, he became Managing Director of the company Röchling Maywo GmbH, Bad Grönenbach, acquired by Röchling at the time.

Since 2017, Helmich has also been Business Unit Director of Production & Engineering Composites.