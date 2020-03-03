Röchling utilises Scopic’s X-ray and metal detectable test facilities

Röchling Fibracon has gained a valuable insight into the processes involved in both X-ray and metal detectable testing at Scopic’s base in South Wales.

Röchling developed a specific PTFE material for seals within the food industry, which required both X-ray and metal detection to ensure peak performance.

The has led to Scopic now offering extensive in-house testing to its customers.

Scopic is now seeing an increased demand for this type of testing service, and is welcoming the opportunity to enhance the performance of detectable products across the UK.

Robyn Eaton, UK Sales Manager for Thermoplastics at Röchling, said: “When Röchling UK decided to develop a detectable PTFE compound we needed a technical partner.”

“We were looking for a partner who could guide us through the process and help define what tests we could make to demonstrate the properties of our material and how to make sense of the data.”

“Scopic helped us through every stage. The test reports and supporting data provided are very clear and we were walked through the whole process by R&D Manager Chris Vince. Chris even helped us with suggestions on how we might present the data in our marketing.”

“Scopic combines technical expertise with real and genuine customer service, and they are a pleasure to deal with. I’m delighted with the support and service we received, and I will certainly work with Scopic in the future as androchli when the needs arises.”