Röhm to continue as independent company

Röhn has successfully completed the carve-out from Evonik Industries, with Evonik’s Methacrylate Verbund transferred to its new owner, Advent International, as an independent company.

With the implementation of an innovative production technology for methyl methacrylate, Röhm is also targeting global technology leadership.

Michael Pack, Röhm CEO, said: “It is our goal to keep driving the growth of our business and to further strengthen leading market positions through investments and targeted expansion.”

“We have efficient structures, leading technologies, smart ideas for innovation, and, just as importantly, highly qualified employees and strong brands.”