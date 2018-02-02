R-Tech and Zwick Roell team up for composites testing day in Port Talbot

R-TECH Materials has teamed up with Zwick Roell to run an introductory training course on mechanical testing of composites.

The one-day course at its labs in Port Talbot, in April, is designed for people with a limited experience in the principles and practices of testing composite materials.

Combining classroom based theory with practical demonstration for the most common mechanical tests, ranging from the simple flexural testing to the more complex testing such as compression testing, the course covers everything you’d expect from an introductory training event including; defining what a composite material is, the common terms used in mechanical testing and why mechanical testing is carried out.

It also looks at the theory of why the specimens used for testing are the shape and size they are and how to optimise your test setup to get consistent practical results.

Alan Thomas of Zwick Roell UK, who approached R-TECH Materials to run the course last year explains: “We offer many introductory testing courses to industry and when it came to a knowledgeable and professional composite testing provider we could have done no better than R-Tech. R-Tech’s laboratory facilities and high quality technical knowledge provide the perfect foundations for composite training and the quality of the course surpassed our expectations.”

Geraint Havard, R-TECH Materials’ Composites Manager, said: “We are really excited to be running another course in 2018. Last year’s course was hugely popular, so we decided to schedule another course for this spring. Feedback revealed delegates really liked our approach of combining theory backed up by practical real life lab demos.”

Andrew Williams, Lecturer at University of Salford Manchester who attended last year’s course said: “I attended the R-Tech Composites Testing Training Course in November 2017 and found it to be extremely useful. In particular I found the practical aspects very helpful, with well-planned testing demonstrations. I came away with numerous useful tips on practical composite test specimen preparation. The course was very well delivered and I do not hesitate to recommend it.”