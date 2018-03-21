R-TECH celebrates 10 years testing composites for marine industry

R-TECH Materials, a UK polymer and composites laboratory is celebrating its tenth year of testing composites for the marine industry.

The Port Talbot-based laboratory has worked with several key players in the marine industry including Lloyd’s Register, testing composite samples, components and products to ensure they are suitable for a life at sea.

R-TECH Materials has conducted over 100 tests for Lloyd’s Register, including failure analysis on corroded water systems from a super yacht, liquid gas pipework and a swing arm from a jetty.

Being inherently light and damage-resistant, composite materials have been used for several decades to manufacture all manner of marine vessels, from the hulls of super yachts to top side structures for large ships.

Dr Geraint Havard, R-TECH Material’s Composites Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our tenth year testing materials for the marine industry, six of which have been with Lloyd’s Register as their global laboratory, collaborating with them on common research themes. Over this time we’ve developed a particular specialism in the independent testing of polymers and composites and our rigorous tests, which determine mechanical, thermal and chemical properties, help our clients fully understand the materials, components and products they are producing and how they will behave in a marine environment.”

Mayur Jogia from Lloyd’s Register (LR), said: “Six years ago we started working with R-TECH Materials to provide one-stop approval testing of laminating resin, gelcoat resin, fibre-reinforcements. This successful relationship has now been extended to offer client approval testing of chocking resin, not only for LR material certification, but also for EU RO Mutual Recognition certification.”

As well as testing for the marine industry, R-TECH Materials also works with aerospace and automotive sectors testing the mechanical, thermal and chemical properties of non-metallic materials, components and products.