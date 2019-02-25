RadiciFil installs new lactam wastewater recovery plant in Italy

RadiciFil has installed a new lactam wastewater recovery plant at its production site in Casnigo, Italy.

Specialising in polyamide six polymerisation and BCF yarn production, the new plant, which has recently undergone a test run, recovers the wastewater from the polymerisation process with a caprolactam concentration of 8-12 per cent.

Using falling film and mechanical vapour recompression technologies, the plant processes the water, so as to raise the caprolactam concentration in the output up to 80 per cent, making the recovered caprolactam suitable for reuse in continuous cycle polymer production.

The quantity of steam needed for the lactam wastewater recovery process in the new system has fallen by approximately 80 per cent compared to the amount required for the old plant previously in operation.

RadiciFil says this reduction has had a positive effect on RadiciFil’s overall performance, with the consumption of natural gas needed for the operation of the entire production plant dropping by about 35-40 per cent.

Nicola Agnoli, CEO of the RadiciGroup Performance Yarn Business Area, said: “This investment has taken advantage of some of the benefits provided by Industry Plan 4.0 and is part of the company production plan. The system incorporates the latest developments in technology, which allow it to reduce the quantity of heat energy used and will help us achieve the EU 2020 goals (ETS) concerning CO2 emissions.”