RadiciGroup and Atalanta take it to the pitch for a match for solidarity.

The two Bergamo-based companies have decided to support the temporary field hospital that the Associazione Nazionale Alpini (National Association of Italian Alpine Soldiers) is building in the premises of Bergamo trade fair, with the aim of responding to the Coronavirus emergency.

RadiciGroup and Atalanta will contribute by purchasing all the necessary tools for oxygen supply destined to 200 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients.

“We have decided to take part in this project – RadiciGroup and Atalanta announced in a joint statement – because it embodies the ‘made in Bergamo’ spirit at its best. The Alpine soldiers (famous for their hard work), are one of the symbols of the Bergamo province, which traditionally values work. It is an initiative that comes from this territory destined to this territory, and for this reason we proudly want to be part of it”.

Once again this project is coordinated by the Accademia del Tennis per la Solidarietà (the Academy of Sports for Solidarity). This charity association has already provided the Hospital “Bolognini” of Seriate, near Bergamo, with a mobile HR-CT with the support of fifteen local companies, among which RadiciGroup and Atalanta.

This HR-CT is essential for diagnostic in-depth analyses for patients showing breathing problems related to the Covid-19. In this way, the new temporary field hospital will take some pressure away from the hospitals of Bergamo currently overwhelmed.