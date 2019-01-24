RadiciGroup becomes a partner of Operation Clean Sweep

RadiciGroup High Performance Polymers Business Area has signed a formal agreement to become an Operation Clean Sweep Partner.

Operation Clean Sweep is an international programme supported by industry associations all over the world and is designed to prevent plastic pellet and powder loss into the environment.

The special focus is on materials handling and transport operations, from the arrival of raw materials to the departure of semi-finished products to be delivered to customers.

Danilo Macheletti, COO of RadiciGroup High Performance Polymers, said: “The problem is the release of plastics into the environment is being tackled by our industry through awareness raising actions and initiatives designed and implemented over time, which require real commitment on the part of the companies involved in the value supply chain."

"Our Group has also taken on this challenge, which has reached global dimensions, by joining various industry association initiatives, one of which is Operation Clean Sweep.”