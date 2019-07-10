RadiciGroup figures show record 2018

RadiciGroup has released its key figures for the financial year of 2018, showing consolidated sales revenue of €1.2 million, an increase of six per cent, and EBITDA of €185 million, an increase of 16 per cent.

The Group also saw a net income, after depreciation, amortisation, and writedowns, of €97 million, an increase of 19 per cent.

Angelo Radici, President of RadiciGroup, said: “2018 was an exceptional year. The year closed with record breaking numbers for our Group. And we achieved these results despite the fact that, during the last part of the year, we felt the first symptoms of a slowdown, which is still underway in 2019.”

“At any rate, I think I can safely say that we are going to have a first half with stable margins despite the contraction in sales volumes. The second half of the current year is going to be a bit tougher. Nevertheless, the outlook calls for positive results, even if surely lower than 2018.”

Alessandro Manzoni, CFO of RadiciGroup, said: “We made capital investments of over 50 million euros and, for 2019, we have planned the same amount. Our goal is to maintain our high level of technological excellence to keep our company competitive, yet safeguard the environment.”