RadiciGroup releases Sustainability Report for 2018

Prepared according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, The RadiciGroup 2018 Sustainability Report: Core Option, was presented by RadiciGroup President Angelo Radici at Confindustria Bergamo (Bergamo Manufacturers’ Association) headquarters.

The data collected shows on the positive trend in the Group’s economic, environmental and social performance.

All products are designed for total end-of-life recyclability, many of them are obtained from recycled secondary raw materials and still others are obtained from bio-source materials.

As products are manufactured in production plants certified to ISO standards, this ensures reliable guidelines for setting up, managing and monitoring projects and laying out improvement plans.

In 2018, all Group sites completed the transition to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015, the new editions of the standards for quality management systems and environmental management system.

“I am very proud of the positive and tangible results achieved again in 2018. They are a concrete response to the issues concerning our children, grandchildren and the communities where we all live.” said Angelo Radici.

“In the last few years we have worked hard on innovation, consistent measurement of product impact and staff training. Moreover, sizeable investments have been made in our plants not only to improve their performance but also to make them part of the community. Our objective is always business continuity; we want to remain a reliable partner for all our customers and stakeholders in the long term.