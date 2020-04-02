RadiciGroup to deliver personal protective equipment for doctors and healthcare workers

RadiciGroup has announced it will provide gowns, caps, and shoes covers to protect healthcare workers in Bergamo against coronavirus.

RadiciGroup already has 10,000 metres of fabric available, which has passed all relevant tests.

Angelo Radici, President of RadiciGroup, said: “Producing high-performance materials is a routine for us, and we wondered how we could help in this emergency situation.”

“We decided to call on local companies, who promptly came on board, to set up a reliable and approved production chain to make much-needed protective equipment for our medical personnel.”