RadiciGroup to show latest innovations for additive manufacturing and water management in webinar

RadiciGroup High Performance Polymers will present its offer targeted for additive manufacturing and water management systems during a webinar scheduled for December 10 in cooperation with UL Prospector.

The company says experts will introduce RADILON ADLINE, the innovative products specifically designed to meet the needs and challenges of additive manufacturing technology.

They will also focus on water management and the increasing use of engineering polymers to contribute to higher sustainability and efficiency of water contact systems.

The Group portfolio can actually be an excellent solution for replacing metals and it addresses major challenges for end products in water management and appliances.

Webinar scheduled for December 10 at 9 a.m. EST (3 p.m. CET)