Radnor Hills, spring water and beverage producer, has moved its shrink wrapping of bottled water to RPC bpi protec’s latest X-EnviroShrink film.

The latest X-EnviroShrink film contains up to 51 per cent recycled content, with a minimum of 31 per cent PCR as well as being 100 per cent recyclable itself.

This follows its recent move to bottles with 51 per cent recycled plastic (RPET) and ensures it is fully in line with the latest government proposals for plastic packaging by utilising one of the most sustainable solutions for the collation and multi-packing of goods.

RPC bpi protect launched X-EnviroShrink to meet the growing demand from consumers, manufacturers and governments for packaging that minimises its impact on the environment.

The company says using the Sustane recycled polymer from RPC bpi recycled products with its ultra-low carbon footprint, enables X-EnviroShrink to set a new standard in shrink film technology, combining recycled content with the full recyclability.

Radnor Hills’ decision to adopt X-EnviroShrink for its shrink-wrapped cases of bottled waters is the latest move by the business to meet its commitment to protect the local and global environment.

Available in both un-printed and printed versions X-EnviroShrink is a suitable shrink for a wide variety of products and markets, from beverage cans and bottles to canned food and cartons.

“Ensuring that our activities and products minimise any environmental impact is fundamental to our business,” said William Watkins, Managing Director at Radnor Hills.

“When RPC bpi protec approached us with X-EnviroShrink, the ability to integrate further recycled content into our packaging solutions was extremely appealing and we are delighted with the