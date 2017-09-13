Raepak release control cap

Raepak, based in Norfolk, has produced a new dosing cap, as advance in the liquid dispensing packaging industry.

The cap is engineered to measure out the exact amount of liquid, to allow packs to become smaller for concentrated liquids.

Andrew Paterson, Director of Raepak, said: “We wanted to offer a simple solution that can make a huge change in the packaging industry. The ‘one dose squeeze cap’ is a new innovating idea that makes it easy for brands to get involved. Everyone can benefit towards reducing packaging size and liquid contents. It makes it easier for consumers to recycle and manufacturers to produce.”

The dosing cap can work with a range of liquid viscosities. This bottle cap makes it easier for the consumer to squeeze the correct amount liquid every time, removing worries for measuring or filling when accuracy is required.