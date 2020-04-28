RAP repurposes food packaging operations to make PPE

× Expand RAP

Rapid Action Packaging (RAP) has turned over its production line to manufacture disposable PPE face shield equipment.

The food-to-go packaging company has already begun operations by producing one million face shields, of which the first 65,000 have been earmarked for free distribution to care homes across the UK and Ireland.

With an established supply chain and accredited manufacturing facilities, RAP says it is able to reach full scale production immediately in order to deliver between seven and ten million of its newly-designed face shields a week.

The RAP face shield is a lightweight, disposable and unique PPE solution, which confirms with Category 1 PPE EU Regulation 2016:425.

It is intended for use among health support workers, cleaners, teaching staff, retail operatives and any other public facing role where PPE of this type is typically unavailable.

The face shield provides a barrier for the user against airborne moisture and spray, which is emitted during coughing and sneezing by people in proximity to the wearer.

The material used in the shield’s construction is a high barrier protective film, commonly used in the packaging industry to protect food against bacteria, virus and other harmful pathogens.

The visor is laminated to a carton board frame to provide a rigid head frame with adjustable strap.

Graham Williams, CEO of RAP, commented: “As award-winning designers and manufacturers we felt, like many others, that it was absolutely critical for us to step up and join the national effort to help deliver the Government’s PPE plan.

“With the difficult challenges being faced by the care sector, we also felt it only fitting that we started our PPE journey with a donation of face shields to the industry.

“We have always been extremely proud of our simple and clever packaging solutions. But we are even prouder of our innovative and intuitive team who have worked so hard over the last couple of weeks to develop this face shield.

“ Not only does it conform to the EU Regulation 2016:425 Category 1 technical PPE specifications, but it is also economical to purchase – such is our desire to help fulfil a much-needed solution at this time.”

RAP says prices for its face shield start at 0.12p per unit for bulk orders.

To discuss availability and sales, please email: info@rapuk.com