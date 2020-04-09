Rapid Granulator increases the number of machines to support the industry fighting the COVID-19 virus

Rapid Granulator has increased the number of its machines to support the industry fighting the COVID-19 virus.

“Rapid have the last months provided several rental machines for free, to support customers who are producing medical protection products like face shields, respirators etc, needed in the fight of the COVID-19,” explained Anders Mårtensson, Sales and Marketing Director, Rapid Granulator.

“Exhibitions are cancelled or postponed and most likely will be so during entire 2020. In this situation we decided to offer our exhibition machines to support our customers. And now we have decided to release even more machines to the medical sector since we have been facing a huge request.”

Rapid has since long been a trusted supplier to the medical industry meeting their strict requirements.

Mårtensson adds: “In the COVID-19 pandemic, safety equipment is vital and unfortunately not available in sufficient quantities, by offering these rental machines we see that it makes a difference for our customers in their efforts to provide as much equipment as possible to the health care in societies.”