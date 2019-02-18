Ravensbourn excels with ENGEL

Between April and July of 2018 Ravensbourn took delivery of seven ENGEL Duo 800 injection moulding machines and Viper linear automation.

Investment in tooling and premises has led to the company becoming suppliers to a major UK supermarket chain of food grade PP stack and nest delivery containers.

Ravensbourn have provided this one customer with more than 1.2 million units in the last year.

“We had originally discounted the option of ENGEL moulding machines as the brands reputation for quality mistakenly led us to believe the investment required would be outside of our budget,” said Russell Meredith.

“However, a chance conversation between Mike Madden, ENGEL Area Sales Manager and my father, revealed that our preconceptions were inaccurate. Discussions followed between ourselves and ENGEL UK and I am pleased to say that we are now the proud owners of seven very hard working ENGEL machines and robots.”

Nigel Baker, Managing Director of ENGEL UK, added: “The ENGEL Duo 800 was the ideal choice for Ravensbourn’s production. The short cycle times coupled with high levels of precision, ergonomics and efficiency make it very popular with our customers who mould large parts, highly sophisticated components for the automotive industry or high tech parts requiring a perfect surface.”