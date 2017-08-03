Rebranded Axion launches new website

Resource recovery specialist Axion Consulting has rebranded as ‘Axion’ with a new website – www.axiongroup.co.uk - to reinforce its positioning as ‘Circular Economy specialists’.

The company’s high quality recycled polymers will still be supplied under the Axion Polymers branding, with its marketing and product documents getting a fresh new look.

New logos for both Axion and Axion Polymers sport a dotted ‘o’, which reflects the circular economy, but is also inspired by the extruder head in polymer production.

× Expand Axion consulting

Caroline Howarth, Axion’s Marketing Manager, said: “Attitudes towards waste and how we protect finite resources are changing. We see our role as helping to develop and support circular economy initiatives that provide a viable alternative to the ‘take, make, dispose’ model and where resource recovery and re-use become the default options.”

The company’s manufacturing and consultancy operations are showcased on the one website – axiongroup.co.uk – where visitors can access full information on the comprehensive range of products, expertise and innovative services.

Easier to navigate with a contemporary new look, the website also contains the latest news, job vacancies and expanded information about the company. This includes sections on services such as technical research, engineering and process optimisation, business and investor support, business and consumer engagement, expert opinion and specialist collections.

Howarth added: “We are rolling out the branding throughout our marketing materials such as service brochures, product information sheets, case studies, stationery and social media interfaces. We’re proud of our new up-to-date design and welcome feedback on what users think.”

Axion Group develops and operates innovative resource recovery and processing solutions for recycling waste materials. The Group works with a wide range of clients, from Government agencies and local authorities to companies in diverse commercial sectors, on the practical development of new processing and collection methods to recover value from waste resources.